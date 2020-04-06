ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Reports of superheroes hanging from hospital roofs Monday morning were not exaggerated.
Since the patients at St. Louis Children's Hospital aren't able to see the usual amount of visitors, hospital officials called in some favors from some super-powered friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.