ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Struggling retailers have been hoping that 'Super Saturday,' the last Saturday before Christmas, will give them a much needed boost.
The National Retail Federation says more than 150 million people around the country planned to shop on Saturday, including in-store and online shopping. The latest survey shows consumers plan on spending nearly $1,000 on gifts, food, decorations and other holiday-related purchases.
A couple that News 4 encountered at the 11th Annual Window Walk in the Central West End Saturday said they cut back on what are called "gifts of experience." Such gifts have been impacted by COVID-19.
"I took that into consideration when deciding. Usually, we do passes to Grant's Farm for the year or to the Magic House. Just don't know if you'll feel safe going to those places by next year," said shopper Julia Pancoast.
"It's sad because a lot of those gifts are either local or destinations around the area and we don't know if those places are going to be around for the long term," said shopper Dale Pancoast.
For those who have at least half of their shopping yet to do, more than a third say they are still figuring out what to buy. Roughly 26 percent said they were waiting on lists from family and friends and 23 percent said in the survey said they are waiting for the best deals.
Despite the pandemic and families tightening their budgets, projections are that holiday sales will increase between 3.6 - 5.2 percent compared with last year.
