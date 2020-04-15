SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Sunset Hills city leaders say they’ve been inundated with concerns from residents regarding the foot traffic coming through the Tapawingo Golf Course, during a statewide quarantine.
“I just think it’s really interesting that golf courses across the country are open, when parks are closed,” said Sunset Hills resident Erin Kelly.
Sunset Hills Mayor Pat Fribis said it's not illegal for the golf course to be open. Fribis said their police department spoke with management to make sure they’re following social distancing guidelines. People are asked to use one person per cart, pull the flags so no one touches the flags, and to keep social distancing at least six feet apart.
“I did look into that and I was told that Sam Page did not include golf courses in closing so we do not have an interest to stand on, we just want to strongly encourage them to follow all the rules and social distancing otherwise we’re never going to get rid of this coronavirus,” she said.
According to Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, 16 states have shutdown golf course operations because they are listed as non-essential businesses.
Here in Missouri leaders say that’s not the case and golf courses are deemed an acceptable outdoor activity with proper social distancing.
News 4 reached out to management at Tapawingo Golf Course but we haven't heard back yet.
It would be up to city and county leaders to enforce or reclassify golf courses as non-essential businesses.
Until that happens, small city officials say they’re optimistic these courses will follow proper social distancing guidelines.
