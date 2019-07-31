SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Residents in Sunset Hills are being asked to keep a watchful eye and report suspicious activity after a search for a suspect ended without anyone in custody Wednesday morning.
At 9:10 a.m., police in Sunset Hills said they were searching for a man who ran from officers in the area of Robyn and West Watson. The suspect was reportedly a white man who was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. He also was carrying a black backpack. Shortly after police put out the initial description, they said the man may have taken off his shirt.
People were asked to avoid the area and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Residents were also asked to stay inside and report suspicious activity to police.
According to authorities, St. Louis County Police Department's K9 Unit was called to the area for assistance.
Around 10:30 a.m., police said they had ended their search and the suspect was not found. They also said the lockdown at South Tech had been lifted.
Even though the search had ended, police asked residents to keep a watchful eye and report any suspicious. They also said officers would be remaining in the area.
Police have not released any details regarding why the man ran from them in the first place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.