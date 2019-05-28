SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Sunset Hills are asking for help identifying a suspected burglar.
According to St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers, the man knocked on the victim’s front door and appeared to be holding a brochure. Once no one answered the door, the suspect allegedly went to the rear of the house, kicked the back door in and stole several items, among which were tools, jewelry, cash and a small knife collection.
In surveillance video, the man appeared to be driving an early 2000’s silver Honda Accord that had a black bra on the front, a sunroof and a spoiler.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. If the tip leads to a felony arrest you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
