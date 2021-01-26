SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Some Sunset Hills residents are upset over a water tower that could be built in town.
A rendering shows the proposed water tower that would sit near Gravois and Interstate 270. The water tower’s capacity would be six times larger than the current water tower and would also tower over homes.
Nearby residents told News 4 they feel like they have been left out of the process.
“Slow down the process, deny the conditional use permit and take the time and the obligation to look at other places. And make sure if they build a new tower, and it's needed, that it's going to address all the issues that we're having with water,” said homeowner Angie Weigel.
Missouri American Water said the larger, elevated tower is necessary to meet the needs in the growing area.
The city’s mayor has called a special meeting for Tuesday night to possibly vote on the matter.
