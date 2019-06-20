CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If you just can't get enough of the Stanley-Cup-Champion St. Louis Blues, guess what? This week you can meet some of the players.
The Fan Cave in Chesterfield hosted several public autograph signings.
Thursday, center Oskar Sundqvist signed autographs.
Tuesday afternoon, Brayden Schenn signed autographs and then later that night, right winger Robert Thomas and goalie Ville Husso met with fans.
"It's been a pretty good experience for me and the last week, it's been something else, and to come here and see all the fans are still cheering... it's been really nice," said Husso.
Mackenzie MacEachern was there Wednesday from 7- 8 p.m. Friday, captain Alex Pietrangelo will be signing at 6:30 p.m. You can see who else will be there by checking out Fan Cave's Facebook.
You do need a ticket to attend, which you can buy here.
