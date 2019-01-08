ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sun Country Airlines announced a national summer route schedule expansion Tuesday which will include two new destinations from the Lambert International Airport in St. Louis.
Sun Country will launch nonstop service twice a week, Monday through Friday, to Portland, Oregon starting on June 7.
Nonstop flights four times a week on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday to Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota will also start on June 7.
Tickets are currently available at Sun Country Airlines’ website with fares as low as $69 one-way.
Sun Country Airlines announced that the new St. Louis flights are part of the largest addition of routes in the company’s history for scheduled service.
