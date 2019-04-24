ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two St. Louis beverage brands are collaborating to release a new line of cold brew coffee.
SumpCoffee's Scott Carey and 4 Hands Brewing Co's Kevin Lemp are working together to brew and package a line of coffees.
The line will focus on seasonal, single origin coffees, as well as coffee inspired canned cocktails and mocktails.
The first cold brewed coffee, from Colombia, is set to release later this month.
Lemp and Carey anticipate more future plans for the pair - nitrogenated coffee, coffee inspired mocktails and a possible microbrewery and tap room for cold brew coffee.
