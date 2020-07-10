ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Despite the pandemic, summer camps are in full swing, but they certainly look very different.
News 4 got an inside look at the new normal inside the Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club, which reopened June 15.
While staff and kids are happy to be back, they said it's definitely been an adjustment.
"It’s been hard not being to give hugs to people or not being close to people physically," said 13-year-old Laijeon Williams, who has been attending summer camp since the start.
She said the new restrictions, which include wearing a mask, took some getting used to.
“For like the first week it was kinda like weird," Williams said. “I’m a people person so, like, I’m back in my element basically"
Williams is one of about 60 kids participating in the summer program. Typically, there are about 300 to 400 children.
"Most of my friends that would come, can't," Williams said.
Both kids and staff wear masks throughout the day. They also get their temperature taken each day before they are allowed inside.
When it's time to eat, only two kids are allowed at each table. There are no field trips, and water fountains have been replaced with hydration stations.
"We're gonna make sure the kids are safe and sound," camp counselor Andrei St. Vistal told News 4.
St. Vistal said his job has even more meaning right now with everything going on in the world.
"Just seeing how much of a challenge it was, it just made me a better man, a better counselor and a better person," he said.
He said many kids are dealing with difficult situations at home and he's grateful to be a role model. He's also thankful to have a job that makes him, and others, smile.
“Being here made me happy – you know – I’m not at home," he said. "I could come here and the kids make me happy and make me want to work harder every single day"
"Being able to talk to Dre and other people my age has been really good," Williams added. "I enjoy it."
Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club still several summer camp spots available. You can call 314-382-5952 if you're interested in signing up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.