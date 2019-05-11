SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Loved ones of a missing 69-year-old Sullivan woman with dementia are still searching the streets a month into her disappearance.
Betty Alexander was last seen at her residence at 6 South Center, Apt. 2 in Sullivan on April 11.
Loved ones told News 4 that they still have no leads.
A $2,500 reward was issued for any details or information that would help authorities locate her as the search entered into two weeks, and on May 7, the reward was increased to $3,000.
Betty has shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She's 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.
She suffers from dementia and police said she doesn't have her medication with her.
Please call the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001 if you see Betty.
