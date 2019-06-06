JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Jefferson County Wednesday evening.
Carol Hoffman, of Sullivan, was driving on Highway 30 at Dittmer Road when a truck crossed the center line and hit her head-on around 5:20 p.m.
The 63-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.