JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Jefferson County Wednesday evening.

Carol Hoffman, of Sullivan, was driving on Highway 30 at Dittmer Road when a truck crossed the center line and hit her head-on around 5:20 p.m.

The 63-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

