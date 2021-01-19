SULLIVAN, Mo. (AP/KMOV.com) -- A Sullivan, Missouri woman is facing five federal charges after pictures show her holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's sign during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
According to court documents, at least two tipsters submitted screenshots of videos of 20-year-old Emily Hernandez at the Capitol during the riot to the FBI. At least one of them identified her as Hernandez from Sullivan and federal investigators made contact with Missouri officials and verified her identity.
News 4 learned she's a 2018 graduate of Sullivan High School.
[READ: 'QAnon Shaman' hires St. Louis attorney Al Watkins, seeks pardon for following Trump's 'invitation']
In the videos - published on a United Kingdom-based station, ITV News - Hernandez is seen with a broken wooden sign that read "Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi." The FBI said the nameplate will cost $870 to replace.
The FBI also received photos of Hernandez holding the wooden sign in front of the crowd, as well as screenshots of her Snapchat's videos of herself at the riot.
She hasn't been arrested yet but her attorney says she plans to turn herself in Tuesday.
The riot happened Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win. Five people died in the mayhem.
Law enforcement officials across the country have been working to locate and arrest suspects who committed federal crimes and have brought dozens of cases in federal court and the District of Columbia Superior Court.
According to federal documents, Hernandez is facing the following charges:
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business
- Steal, sell, convey or dispose of any thing of value of the United States
- Disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings
- Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings
In one of the images, a man can be seen behind Hernandez wearing a St. Louis Blues hat. You're asked to call the FBI at 800-call-FBI or submit a tip at fbi.gov if you know who the man is.
Hernandez's attorney told News 4 she has her whole life ahead of her and she wants to deal with happened and get it behind her.
"The charges that she's charged with do no include her threatening anyone, harming anyone or damaging any property, none of that. So its more of a case when it comes to her, of being swept into the mass delirium of that event," said attorney Ethan Corliga.
Her first court appearance will be before a judge in St. Louis but eventually where she will have to travel to Washington DC for court proceedings because that's where the case was filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.