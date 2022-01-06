FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Sullivan woman who was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a fatal crash was facing federal charges in relation to Capitol insurrection, her attorney confirmed to News 4 Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 44 at the 236.4 mile marker in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 22-year-old Emily Hernandez was behind the wheel of a 2014 Volkswagen Passat that was traveling in the wrong direction of the interstate and crashed into a 2019 Buick Enclave.

According to arrest records, Hernandez is accused of driving while intoxicated. Franklin County Prosecutor Matt Becker told News 4 charges in the accident will come after the toxicology report comes back.

Sullivan woman charged in Capitol riot released after turning herself in A Sullivan, Missouri woman is facing five federal charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Vickie Wilson, 32, an occupant of the Enclave, was pronounced dead after the crash. Hernandez and Wilson were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"Everybody was first for her," Wilson's sister Angie Ortiz said. "She always put herself last to make sure everyone was taken care of."

Ortiz made a GoFundMe to help pay for her Wilson's funeral costs. Wilson was a wife and a mother of two sons.

Truck driver Jeff Barlow recorded video of a car going in the wrong direction on the interstate. He said the car was going around 60 mph and he tracked six miles trying to get the driver to realize they were in the wrong lane.

Barlow said Wilson's car was in the left lane and a truck in the right lane prevented them from getting over. He described the collision as looking like an explosion.

Hernandez's attorney, Ethan Corlija, told News 4 Hernandez underwent surgery following the crash and was responsive and stable as of Wednesday morning. He told News 4 he was not going to comment on the accusation made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and stated the investigation is ongoing.

"The exact circumstances of the accident are unclear," he said. "It's unfortunate. I am heartbroken for the others involved."

Last year, Hernandez was arrested after photos surfaced showing her holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sign during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Corlija said Hernandez was scheduled to plead guilty to those charges on Monday. As a condition of her bond, she was not to have any contact with law enforcement.