SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Sullivan, Missouri woman is facing five federal charges after pictures show her holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's sign during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
According to court document, at least two tipsters submitted screenshots of videos of 20-year-old Emily Hernandez at the Capitol during the riot to the FBI. At least one of them identified her as Hernandez from Sullivan and federal investigators made contact with Missouri officials and verified her identity.
News 4 learned she's a 2018 gradate of Sullivan High School.
In the videos - published on a United Kingdom-based station, ITV News - Hernandez is seen with a broken wooden sign that read "Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi." The FBI said the nameplate will cost $870 to replace.
The FBI also received photos of Hernandez holding the wooden sign in front of the crowd, as well as screenshots of her Snapchat's videos of herself at the riot.
Sources say she isn't currently in custody.
According to a federal documents, Hernandez is facing the following charges:
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business
- Steal, sell, convey or dispose of any thing of value of the United States
- Disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings
- Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings
