SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 1-year-old was rushed to the hospital after ingesting an illegal narcotic, according to the Sullivan Police Department.
Police told News 4 medics were called to a home in the 600 block of East Vine Street on Feb. 18. The boy was unresponsive, and medics rushed him to the hospital. Authorities said tests found an illegal narcotic in the boy’s system, but they have not clarified which drug.
According to police, the boy’s parents were home at the time of the incident, and the boy’s father was arrested on a probation violation. The parents are allegedly known drug users and the father has reportedly overdosed multiple times.
In 2016, the father’s other toddler son was rushed to the hospital after being found with meth in his system, authorities said. A week after that incident, a man reportedly died of an overdose in the same house
