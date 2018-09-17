FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old from Sullivan, Missouri was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County Sunday evening.
Mason C. Kirk was driving a 2018 Honda Pilot on Route H south of Route J when it crossed over the center line and hit a 2011 GMC Terrain head on around 6:35 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kirk was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The 16-year-old driver of the GMC Terrain suffered moderate injuries and was taken via helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.
Both drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.
