ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Sullivan. Mo. man was killed in a single-car accident that occurred early Saturday mooning.
Police tell News 4 that 29-year-old Jacob Niedbalski was driving a 2015 GMC Yukon on Highway CC near Cole Road in St. Francois County when his car went off the road, hit a rock embankment and overturned.
Niedbalski was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened around 2:40 a.m.
