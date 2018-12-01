Sullivan, Mo man describes Anchorage earthquake experience

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KMOV.com) -- In Alaska, families and government agencies are assessing the damage after a 7.0 earthquake Friday. Buckled roads and shattered glass are proof of the strong tremors and the aftershocks that have followed.
A man from Franklin County found himself in the middle of all of it. Mark Kocinski moved to Anchorage from Sullivan, Mo. in May.
"The ground was rumbling and then the whole house was just going crazy," said Kocinski after the Alaska earthquake.
Kocinski ran outside with his dogs and found himself in awe of the scene around him as the earthquake struck.
"You just watch the earth roll, if you will. It looked like waves. It looked like the trees were on waves," said Kocinski.
Fortunately, his family is fine and they only had to clean up some broken dishes, but they have friends who lost much more.
Kocinski says he is grateful for family and friends back home in Sullivan, Mo. who have been calling and texting to check on them.
"It's nice to know everybody still thought about you up here," said Kocinski.
Alaska's governor has issued a disaster declaration.
No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.
