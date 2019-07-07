FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed during a crash on I-44 Eastbound early Sunday morning in Franklin County.
The vehicle, a 2004 Ford F-250 driven by Robert Wright, 46, of Sullivan, Mo., traveled off the left side of the road near mile marker 225 around 2:10 a.m. The truck then returned to the road, but when the driver over-corrected the truck drove off the right side of the road, hit a sign and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Wright, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time, was pronounced dead on the scene.
