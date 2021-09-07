SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 39-year-old man is recovering at a St. Louis hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Sullivan, Mo. on Labor Day.
Around 9:30 p.m., police were called to the Oak Street where they found the 39-year-old man from Sullivan with a deep cut on his chest and arm. He was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment.
Detectives learned the suspect, a 41-year-old St. Clair, Mo. man, drove off before they arrived. He was taken into custody the next day.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.