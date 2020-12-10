SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The workers from Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital's geriatric psychiatry unit volunteered to take on new roles after their unit was temporarily closed to make room for a possible influx of COVID-19 patients.
Two months after 16 staff members transitioned from caring for older patients with psychiatric concerns to different departments, employees told News 4 the transition has been smooth.
"To be on those nursing units and to get better understanding and see the nurses in action, it’s just such a great sense of pride in my teammates and learning more about them individually,” said Officer and Activities Coordinator Rhonda Ogden.
Employees said they are honored to be helping COVID-19 patients during their most difficult times.
"Knowing family separated at this time, to be able to go in with all the regalia, gown, mask and sit and hold their hand, give them one-on-one attention and give them reassurance we are here for them,” Ogden told News 4.
"BJC is treating us well through all of this, We even work with nurses from Children's Hospital to help us so BJC has a pool of people from units closed or something going on and reworking us in different areas to keep us working and to take care of influx of patients we do have here,” Sandy Raymo, a registered nurse, said.
Raymo told News 4 that when you sign up to be a nurse, you sign up to take care of people no matter the circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.