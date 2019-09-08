SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- A new study is revealing a troubling trend in rural American, where suicide rates are rising.
According to research reported in JAMA Network Open between 1999 and 2016, suicide rates for Americans age 25 to 64, rose by 41 percent. Researchers found the suicide rate in rural counties is 25 percent higher than in metropolitan areas.
They also found suicide rates are the highest among middle-age men.
One community feeling this impact is Sullivan, Mo. where suicide has left families and friends of lost loves ones reeling.
Now community members are planning the "Out of the Darkness walk," to unite the community and acknowledge the ways suicide and mental illness have affected lives.
The walk is planned for Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Sullivan Fair Grounds. In-person registration opens at 11 a.m. The walk is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is free and open to the public. Click here to register ahead of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.