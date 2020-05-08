ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A judge ruled Friday that the suit filed by the owners of an Anytime Fitness against officials from St. Louis City and St. Louis County seeking a temporary restraining order against the stay-at-home orders would be dismissed citing several precedents.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Anytime Fitness and Elder's Antiques by Clayton lawyer Bevis Schock, named St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Co-Health Director Emily Doucette and St. Louis Health Director Fredrick Echols.
According to the suit, filed by SH3 Consulting LLC (owners of Anytime Fitness), state laws dictate that in a statewide pandemic, only the state health director has the authority to close schools or “other places of public or private assembly.”
"Only Doctor Williams, the state official, has the power to close Mr. Finnegan's gym," Schock claimed, referring to Anytime Fitness owner Allan Finnegan.
Finnegan asserted his business was taking proper precautions before they were ordered to close.
However, the attorney for St. Louis City and St. Louis County argued the state never officially declared a pandemic, so the lawsuit was baseless. They also contended it should be a state matter, and not involve the federal court.
Schock said the federal court needed to step in because the businesses are being denied their right to assembly.
Friday, a federal judge with the Eastern District of Missouri sided with the the city and county, writing:
"Regardless of whether the Orders violate state law, the Court finds that they do not violate the Constitution because they have a real and substantial relation to the goal of stemming the tide of the public-health pandemic, and they are not 'beyond all question, a plain, palpable invasion of rights secured by the fundamental law.'"
The city and county account for more than 54 percent of the statewide cases and more than 65 percent of Missouri’s deaths.
SH3 Health Consulting LLC only operates the Anytime Fitness at 14577 Manchester Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.