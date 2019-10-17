ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Missouri say a mobile app is saving young people from suicide.
It's called P3.
The Kansas City Crime Commission is encouraging local schools to use it, and the app is credited with saving more than a dozen teenagers over the last three years, some of whom were in the act of taking their lives when they were reached, according to officials.
P3 provides teenagers a means of anonymously reporting instances where a schoolmate may be in need of help preventing suicide.
"We're very pleased that students have been reporting this information and getting help to other students who are in trouble and in crisis," said Kevin Bohem, who manages P3 in Kansas City.
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
