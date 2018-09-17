TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Authorities advised the Troy R3 School District to go on security alert while police worked to locate a suicidal subject Monday morning.
Around 7 a.m., the Troy Police Department was informed that a man was threatening suicide in the 700 block of West College Street. The reporting party told police the man was in a backyard with a handgun.
After learning about the suicidal man, all schools in the area went on security alert.
The man was later found and taken into custody without incident. He was then taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
The school district said they were in constant communication with authorities during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.