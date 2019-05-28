EDWARDSVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) – Sugarfire Smoke House is expanding its presence in the Metro East, announcing plans to open a location in Edwardsville on June 5.

The restaurant, which will Sugarfire’s 13th location, will be located in the Ironworks development located at 2323 Plum Street near the Madison County Transit Districts Goshen Trail.

“Our group could not be more eager to open our doors to the people in Edwardsville,” says owner-operator Doug Lang. “The community has a great buzz to it and is only a short skip away from our roots in St. Louis - We really think it’s going to be a fun Summer in Edwardsville!”

Sugarfire Smoke House named 'World Sandwich Champion' Sugarfire Smoke House has been named the 2018 World Sandwich Champion.

"There is already so much excitement about the overall development at the Ironworks,” said owner-operator Matt Martin in a release. “Having Strange Donuts and Global Bew for neighbors is going to be great for the community. The entire sight is shaping up to be a hot spot in town and we’re stoked to be a part of it!”

The Edwardsville location’s menu will be the same as other locations, featuring the restaurant’s signature brisket, pulled pork, and ribs, as well as its sandwiches and sides.

The restaurant will offer a Day 1 Guest Giveawat where one lucky customer will win a Yeti cooler fully stocked with Sugarfire swag, barbecue products and gift cards