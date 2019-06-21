OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Sugarfire Smokehouse is offering an off the menu special to honor a celebrity chef.
Anthony Bourdain would have turned 62 on June 25. He committed suicide in June 2018, which is why Sugarfire is using its menu to make a difference.
The Chicken Cornfidential sandwich pays homage to Bourdain’s best-selling book “Kitchen Confidential.” It will be offered only on June 25. Muddy White Russians will also be offered.
50 percent of the sales from the drink and sandwiches will go towards the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
