OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Sugarfire Smoke House employees spent Sunday morning supporting other restaurant workers by giving away free food and collecting donations.
“We’re all in this together, no matter what,” Sugarfire owner Mike Johnson said.
Johnson and his staff gave away 500 free breakfast sandwiches outside the Olivette location.
Later, they handed out quarts of frozen soup and they estimate they served about 1,500 meals.
They also collected donations for furloughed restaurant workers.
"We’ve always done really well, St Louis has always supported us so we like to give back too," Johnson said.
Amanda Belcher was one of many who snagged a breakfast sandwich and donated to the cause.
She said she came out to support local restaurant workers and boost her mood.
"I feel like St. Louis itself has been through a lot in the past five years so when something like this really affects the community it's good to see us come together instead of divide," Belcher said.
While it's a tough time for many particularly in the restaurant industry, “everybody’s scared, everybody’s emotional," Johnson said.
"When all this is over we're going to pack your restaurants, we're going to do everything we can," Belcher said.
A News 4 viewer saw Sugarfire's generous act and stopped by to drop off a note.
"I have been wondering what would be best to help [those] in need and your news clip offered an answer, " the note said.
The viewer thank the restaurant and donated a $2,000 check to a fund set for the furloughed workers.
Sugarfire has raised a total of $8,000. To make a donation, click here.
