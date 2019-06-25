ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Sugarfire Smoke House is honoring late chef Anthony Bourdain Tuesday with off-menu specials that will benefit a local organization focused on mental health issues.
Starting at 11 a.m., all Sugarfire Smoke House locations nationwide will offer a ‘Chicken Corn- fidential’, which pays homage to Bourdain’s book “Kitchen Confidential”. The sandwich will feature buttermilk fried chicken, bacon cream corn, pickled jalapeno, American cheese and crispy romaine lettuce. The cost of the sandwich is $11.99 and includes a choice of side.
In addition, locations in Missouri and Illinois will offer a Muddy White Russian highlighting Zamir Peacemaker Vodka, which is produced by Zamir Gotta who often appeared as Bourdain’s travel companion. The boozy drink will also have vanilla ice cream, Kahlua, chocolate sauce and pieces of Mississippi Mud Pie. It will cost $8.99.
Fifty percent of the proceeds from the specials will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Health, a local non-profit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.