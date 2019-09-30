WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Wentzville's iconic pink fire truck will soon have a new permanent home.
Sugarfire Wentzville posted a picture of the "Big Pink Machine" after they made a donation to the City of Wentzville so the truck can reside at the restaurant's new Wentzville location.
The truck is old and unfortunately isn't in the best shape mechanically, but it will get a new life parked next to the restaurant's sand volleyball courts.
The plan is to use to truck to spray down the courts, as well as use it as an educational tool to teach children about the work firefighters do.
And of course, it will make a for a great photo op.
