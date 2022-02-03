ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Sugarfire is giving away free sandwiches Friday to MoDOT workers to show appreciation for their work during the winter storm.
Called "The MoDOT Meltdown," the restaurant said anyone who works for MoDOT can stop by Friday for the deal. Sugarfire said all its Missouri locations would be participating.
The special will run for lunch and dinner and is available for dine in or carry out.
