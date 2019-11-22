ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Sugarfire and Hi-Pointe Drive-In are joining forces for the ‘SugarHi’ food truck.
The two establishments will now share a 20-foot-long trailer that was purchased from the St. Louis Blues.
The truck will available for catering for corporate parties, private events and local happenings. It will also be roaming the streets of St. Louis and offer a limited menu that changes daily. It officially opens on Thanksgiving.
To book the truck, call 314-319-7324 or email Heather at sugarfirelass@gmail.com.
