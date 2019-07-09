(KMOV.com) – A sugar substitute that is used in many foods can be deadly to dogs, the FDA says.
The sweetener, called Xylitol, is used in nut butters, gum and many other sugar-free desserts.
Pet owners are being told to check labels of any treats they plan on passing to their dogs.
Click here to see a list of products with Xylitol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.