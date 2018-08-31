ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Two people have sued a California-based trucking company whose semitrailer crashed into a commercial bus on a New Mexico interstate, killing eight and injuring numerous others.
An Albuquerque law firm filed separate lawsuits on behalf of two bus passengers. They weren't named in the claims, but one is from Arizona, and the other is from Ohio.
READ: Greyhound bus from St. Louis involved in deadly crash in New Mexico
Attorney Bryan Williams said there are concerns about proper maintenance and inspection of a tire.
Authorities say "tire failure" sent the semi truck careening across the median and crashing head-on into the Greyhound bus.
The complaints alleged negligence on behalf of the unnamed truck driver and JAG Transportation Inc.
They include a recent safety report from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that shows the company has reported three crashes in the last 24 months.
A woman who answered the phone at the company's office Friday said no one was available to comment.
BUS TRIP DEPARTED FROM ST. LOUIS
A Greyhound Bus carrying 49 people that crashed in New Mexico, killing eight people Thursday, originated in St. Louis Wednesday.
Greyhound officials confirmed the deadly bus crash, #1333, was traveling from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Phoenix, Arizona. Bus #1333 left St. Louis en route to Los Angeles on Wednesday.
In total, 48 people were on the bus. 33 were injured and 15 were not injured. Five children were on board ranging from 3-years-old and 15-years-old. All are expected to recover.
