ST. ANN (KMOV.com) – The sudden closure of a lifeguard company has left numerous local lifeguards jobless and many local pools wondering if they’ll open on-time this summer.
Lifeguards Unlimited and Pool Pros recently shutdown. The company provides lifeguards to numerous pools in the St. Louis area.
One affected city is St. Ann. The pool is locked up and there is a green tint to the water because Lifeguards Unlimited suddenly closed. The city has an indoor and outdoor pool.
“Obviously we had to close the pool immediately and shut the doors,” said Tim Younker with St. Ann Parks and Recreation.
St. Ann has used the company for almost two years. Lifeguards Unlimited and Pool Pros are based out of North County and employ hundreds of lifeguards.
“I was kind shocked at first, I really kind of thought it was a prank,” said Matthew Enslin, who has worked for Lifeguards Unlimited since he was 15.
Currently a college student, he was set to be a supervisor at Kirkwood’s pool this summer but on Friday he received a call from Lifeguards Unlimited that the company was shutting down.
Lifeguards Unlimited still has job postings listed on indeed.com. Postings three days before closing show the company had an orientation. Angry parents posted comments asking if they will receive refunds for training and uniforms.
Enslin and others have already been hired by a company called Midwest Pools, which is now helping cities such as Kirkwood and Fenton. St. Ann is trying to strike a deal with Midwest Pools before Memorial Day weekend.
News 4 tried reaching out to Lifeguards Unlimited but did not receive a response. However, their website says the following:
Due to circumstances beyond our control, Lifeguards Unlimited, Inc. and Pool Pros will be winding down their business, effective immediately, and will no longer be able to service your account. We regret this action but have been left with no other options.
Court records show the company has several tax liens against it. News 4 is working to find out if financial problems played a role in it the company's closure.
