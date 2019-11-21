(KMOV.com) – A restaurant chain is working to help those dealing with hunger across the St. Louis area.
Subway is donating 125,000 meals to local “Feeding America” food banks in in the St. Louis area. It is the outcome of a promotion they had in September.
Every person who purchased a meal in September helped feed people in the community.
Collectively, Subway has donated 5 million meals across the nation with this promotion.
