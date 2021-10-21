ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thursday night, the Francis Howell School Board could approve a recommendation for the district to start giving substitute teachers $200 monthly stipends.

It's an effort the administration is looking at as hiring is still a struggle. The recommendation was shared to the Board of Education to be approved. The stipend would be for any substitute who works at least 10 days per month, beginning Nov. 1 through the remainder of the school year. Substitutes accepting work as a substitute teacher or paraprofessional are eligible for the stipend.

Missouri reducing qualifications to become a substitute teacher Due to a growing shortage of substitute teachers, Missouri is reducing the qualifications needed to become one.

The district reports that right now they are not seeing a large number of applicants for any of these categories. The district said it's averaging 10 to 12 requests for substitute teachers per day that they are unable to fill through their regular system. Typically, that number is around five for this time of the year.

The current rate at Francis Howell for substitutes is at least $100 a day. In Fort Zumwalt's School District, it’s at least $100 a day. The Rockwood School District is paying at least $101 a day, and Wentzville is paying at least $105 a day.

As far as efforts on a state level, to become a substitute in any Missouri school, 60 college credit hours were needed. Now, until further notice, the state is allowing someone to take a 20-hour online course to get certified.