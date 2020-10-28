ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Gateway Arch is searching for the best photos of the monument to be included in a 55th birthday commemorative collage.
The tallest monument in America turned 55 on Oct. 28. To celebrate, Arch fans are being asked to submit their favorite photos for a collage that will be available digitally.
The deadline to submit photos is Nov. 30.
Click here for more details or to submit a photo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.