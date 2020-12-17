A five-acre property in Sedona with nearly 600 linear feet of land along Oak Creek is now on the market. The property include an 11,121 square-foot house with 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The property is in the middle of two vortex areas and the home features an office, gym, game room, theater and meditation room. For more information on this property contact Laura DePoe with Coldwell Banker Realty.
Location: 1791 Chavez Ranch Road, Sedona
Bedroom/Bathroom: 10/8
Square feet: 11,221
Price: $10,500,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.