(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Sea ice in the Arctic's coastal regions could be thinning up to twice as fast as previously thought, according to a new report. New modelling from University College London has raised fresh concerns that some parts of the North Pole could become ice-free by 2040.
Scientists say this would not only cause a rise in global temperatures but would also increase the risk of extreme weather and flooding around the world. It's becoming a familiar sight - as earth's temperature rises, Arctic sea ice is thinning.
New research by University College London suggests the problem is worse than scientists previously thought. The report, published on June 3, says some parts of the region could become ice-free in less than 20 years.
UCL scientists used satellite data to calculate snow depth and density in the region. The study's lead, PhD student Robbie Mallett, says the findings are crucial.
"We found that sea ice thickness was both more variable from year to year, and it's also declining in the coastal areas of the Arctic much more quickly than we thought," he says.
"The sea ice in the Arctic is going to continue to thin this century, and it's going to continue to recede towards the centre of the Arctic, where it's really cold.
"And it's going to expose lots of these areas, they're going to become open water in summer, and all of the sunlight that comes from the sky is just going to get absorbed and it's going to contribute to a lot of warming, basically. It's going to get hot."
Although the Arctic is thousands of miles away for many, scientists say these changes are already being felt in other parts of the world. The Arctic plays a vital role in absorbing heat and regulating other weather, says professor of glaciology Alun Hubbard.
"If it stops absorbing that heat, that's real trouble," he says.
"That means that all of our weather systems are going to change. We have more extreme weather. We have like milder, but winters with more extreme snowfall."
One thing's for sure, with global warming continuing to change the world as we know it, the problems on the horizon will be felt far beyond the Arctic's shores.
The study was published in the journal The Cryosphere on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.