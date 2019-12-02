ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis has made another ranking list and this time for the second year in a row.
WalletHub conducted another review of U.S. cities and found St. Louis to be the least safe city in the country.
The number one safest city? Columbia, Maryland.
To determine the safest cities in the country, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three major dimensions: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety.
St. Louis is second in traffic fatalities per capita while New York has the least traffic fatalities.
Kansas City, Missouri, has the most assaults per capita followed up with St. Louis in second place.
In case you missed it, St. Louis ranked fifth most sinful city in the country and the 10th most stressed city in the country.
See the full report from WalletHub here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.