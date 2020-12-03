ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new survey shows St. Louis may be a "hot bed" for porch pirates.
A recent survey by finder.com found 36 percent of Americans have reported a package stolen within the last year.
This year, St. Louis ranked number one for package theft-related Google searches from March to November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.