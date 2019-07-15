ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis is the sixth most stressful city in the United States, according to a new study.
WalletHub released its study on the most and least stressed cities in America.
They compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: work stress, financial stress, family stress and health and safety stress.
Click here to read the full report.
