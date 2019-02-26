ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The average American pays more than $2,200 dollars a year in property taxes, but residents pay a different percentage depending on what state they live in.
According to WalletHub, residents in Illinois are paying the second largest property tax percentage in the country.
The average household pays more than $4,000 in property taxes.
The only state with a higher tax rate is New Jersey.
If you live in Missouri, your rate is right in the middle of the pack at 27th highest in the country.
The average household pays almost $1,500 in property taxes.
You can see the full list here.
