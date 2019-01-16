ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- No one likes waiting in lines, especially at the airport. But it turns out Lambert Airport is one of the easiest places to fly out of in the country according to a study by 24/7 Wall Street.
By gathering TSA data during the shutdown, the outlet determined the maximum standard wait time and the maximum precheck wait time at the top 42 airports in the country.
Lambert tied for the shortest standard wait time, at just nine minutes. Kahului Airport in Hawai’i, Palm Beach International Airport in Florida and Lambert are the only airports in the top 40 with standard wait times of less than 10 minutes.
Compare that to 20 minutes at Seattle-Tacoma, or 28 minutes at Newark and Miami International, or an eye-popping 88 minutes at Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, and St. Louis travelers have it pretty good.
Even passengers with security pre-check in Atlanta wait 55 minutes on average, 46 minutes longer than the standard passenger in St. Louis.
