ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri is one of the states with the highest drug use, according to a study by WalletHub.
The study ranked Missouri third for overall drug use. Illinois was ranked 32nd overall.
The study compared the 50 states and District of Columbia in three overall categories:
- Drug use and addiction
- Law enforcement
- Drug health issues and rehab
Missouri came in first in the law enforcement rank category, which looked at drug arrests per capita, drug arrests on college campuses, prescription drug monitoring laws, maternity drug policy and states with employee drug testing laws.
Click here to read the complete study.
