ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A recent study conducted by WalletHub concluded that Missouri had the 3rd-worst early education system in the country.
The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics, including share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program, number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K.
Missouri ranked very low in a number of categories, including:
- 42nd – Share of 3-and 4-year-olds Enrolled in pre-K, pre-K Special Education and Head Start
- 27th – Income Requirement for State Pre-K Eligibility
- 34th – Total Reported Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool
- 33rd – Monthly Child Care Co-Payment Fees as a Percent of Family Income
- 50th – Pre-K Program Growth
Research has shown that good pre-K education results in better test scores, less crime and economic benefits, according to WalletHub.
Illinois ranked 8th in the study, and Kansas ranked 46th.
