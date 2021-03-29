(CBS NEWS) -- Hand sanitizers have become trusted tools to keep people safe and healthy in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic — but now, an independent study suggests some products may be having the opposite effect.
Valisure, an independent pharmacy and lab that tests drug products for quality, says it tested 260 products and found elevated levels of benzene in more than 20 of them.
Benzene is a known human carcinogen, and exposure to it is known to cause blood disorders, including leukemia.
The leading brand of hand sanitizer, Purell, and many others had no detectable levels of benzene. But Valisure has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to launch an investigation and recall the products it found contain benzine.
Valisure CEO David Light told CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook that he was "shocked" to find such high levels of benzene in the products.
"I was shocked that we were finding benzene at all," Light said. "It might very well be the most well known … compound that is dangerous to humans."
Valisure Chief Scientific Officer Kaury Kucera walked LaPook through the testing process.
In the early days of the pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration relaxed standards on benzene levels in liquid hand sanitizers, allowing benzene in a concentration of up to two parts per million, according to Dr. Leonardo Trasande, a professor of environmental science at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.
"There was an effort to really increase hand sanitizers and the availability because a lot of people were purchasing them and supply was running low," Trasande explained.
Valisure tested hundreds of products for the chemical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.