ATLANTA (KMOV.com) - Researchers at Georgia Tech University recently came out with a report predicting that 70 percent of elementary school students could be infected with COVID-19 by the end of the year at schools without a mask mandate.
Researchers point to the rise in cases; the US is now seeing 160,000 cases per day and the fact that the Delta variant is impacting children more; children currently account for about 20 percent of all cases.
However, elementary school students are not currently eligible to get the vaccine.
